Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Chandigarh, February 9
A boy was apprehended with 15 kg of heroin on him in Amritsar, the top official of the state police force said on Thursday.
Police also found Rs 8.4 lakh cash on the minor who was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.
In an intelligence-led operation #CI Amritsar arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 kg heroin along with Rs 8.4 lakhs drug money from him at naka on Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 9, 2023
Mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket Resham Singh is on the run & being nabbed 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NM6Hun5cDm
"In an intelligence-led operation #CI Amritsar arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 kg heroin along with Rs 8.4 lakh drug money from him at naka on Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.
He said the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket Resham Singh is on the run.
A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at a Police Station in Amritsar.
