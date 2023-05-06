Kabir wins int'l karate Championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Kabir Sharma, a student of DAV Public School, participated in ‘Budokan Cup — International Karate Championship’, held in Dubai on April 30. Players from 23 countries participated in the championship. Kabir secured the first position in ‘kata’ and second position in ‘kumite’. Principal Pallavi Sethi congratulated Kabir for bagging top titles.

Ashok Vatika aces at science exhibition

Students of Ashok Vatika Public School won a trophy in the Inter-School Science Exhibition held at Delhi Public School. Yuvraj Singh, Ayush and Sahil secured the trophy for their outstanding performance in setting up a working model of an air-purifier. Principal Anchal Mahajan appreciated the efforts and teamwork of the concerned teachers and students.

Principal selected for int’l award

The principal of Spring Dale School, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, has been selected for the ‘Best International Principal Award’ by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Sharma has been selected for his leadership qualities, vision and the academic excellence of the students of his school. The general knowledge teacher of the school, Neeru Isser, has also been selected for the ‘Best International Teacher Award’ by the SOF for her efforts in promoting international general knowledge olympiads in the school. The award ceremony will be held in Delhi on May 28.

Global Group signs MoU with HPCL

Global Group of Institutes and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) signed an MoU today. It was signed by campus director MS Saini and Chetan Chandel, senior manager (LPG) HPCL. The MoU will let the students of institute visit various LPG bottling plants and retail depots in the state. Experts from the HPCL will also hold interactive sessions, seminars and guest lectures at the institute.

Exhibition held at Khalsa College

A two-day workshop-cum-painting exhibition on resin arts was organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Khalsa College. The event was inaugurated by Taminder Singh Bhatia and Mehal Singh. Around 110 paintings, showcasing Punjabi culture, were prepared by the department. During the workshop Retika Gupta, a resin artist, gave a live demonstration on resin arts.