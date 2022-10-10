Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 9

The Department of Paediatrics at Government Medical College here has found a way to mitigate a father’s stress whose preterm infant is admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) by successfully practising kangaroo father care (KFC).

Under the technique, fathers carry their infant in their lap for a prolonged skin-to-skin contact to give warmth to the child. The technique is an adaptation of the kangaroo mother care (KMC) which is being used world over in neonatal care cantres.

Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi, Professor, Department of Paediatrics Head, said: “We had hesitantly started using KFC around a year ago. But it has proven to be equally beneficial.” She said in cases where mothers were unable to carry the child in their lap due to medical conditions, the use of KFC helps her recover faster as she gets to relax more.

Fathers of preterm infants provide kangaroo care to their children at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Government Medical College in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo

Though it is true the GMC pediatricians’ have not developed this technique, still they deserve accolades as they are keeping them abreast with the latest techniques in the medical sciences and even enthusiastic and keen in using the knowledge for betterment of their patients.

Prof Ashwani Sareen, DM Neonatology, said: “Kangaroo care helps in ensuring warmth to the infant besides reducing hospital stay and chances of infections. Further, the skin-to-skin touch stimulates development of senses.” He said use of father for kangaroo care also helps in keeping the father stress free.

Assistant Prof Dr Sandeep Aggarwal said: “Usually it is the father who sits outside the NICU throughout the day and night. As a father, I can understand the level of stress he has and how helpless he is.” He said when a father is inside the NICU, he feels being useful. “Moreover, in the present world of gender equality, a father needs to share the responsibility of child rearing and KFC helps him build that bond,” he said.

Skin-to-skin contact with baby

