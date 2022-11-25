Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 24

A team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) led by Inspector Sharanjit Singh arrested a Kanungo of the Revenue Department with a bribe money of Rs 10,000 from the office of the Tehsildar, Chabal, here on Thursday. The Kanungo had taken the money from a farmer to release him Nishandehi (demarcation).

The accused had taken the bribe from a farmer, Bhalwinder Singh, a resident of Chahal village falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station. The accused has been identified as Om Parkash, who was holding the charge of Sohal Thathi revenue circle.

Bhalwinder Singh wanted to get the Nishandehi of the land as he had a dispute with his relatives over the property. The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get his work done, but the deal was settled at Rs 15,000. The farmer gave Rs 5,000 to the Kanungo on November 21 and the rest of the amount was to be given on Thursday (today).

Bhalwinder Singh lodged a complaint with the VB in this regard. He went to the office of the Kanungo first and gave him the bribe money and was waiting for the work to be done when the VB team entered the office and recovered the amount from the drawer of his table. Block Elementary Education Officers Manjinder Singh (Patti) and Jaswinder Singh (Chohla Sahib) were present on the occasion as shadow witnesses.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.