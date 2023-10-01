Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

The Jandiala police have arrested a Kapurthala man who allegedly made an extortion call to a local resident and threatened to kill him.

The accused was identified as Rajinder Kumar of Jatpura in Kapurthala. On the complaint of Rajiv Kumar Mana of Jandiala, the police have registered a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against him.

The complainant, Rajiv Kumar, told the police that four days ago, he got a phone call around 2.34 am. The caller threatened to kill him and demanded Rs 70 lakh as extortion money.

Lovepreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala police station, said during the probe, the police identified the accused and arrested him. He said the accused faced several cases of fraud and of similar nature. He said he was in police custody for further interrogation.

