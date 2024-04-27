‘Kar Ley Gheo Nu Bhanda’ brings dilemma of old age romance laced with humour

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

Comedy-drama “Kar Ley Gheo Nu Bhanda” by Sarthak Rangmanch of Patiala was staged on the fourth day of the 3rd Theatre Festival being organised by Guru Nanak Dev University Drama Club and Awaaz Rangmanch Toli.

An adaptation of the acclaimed Hindi play “Hi Handsome” by Jaywardhan, the comedy brought forth the dilemma of old age romance, with a feisty patriarch of a family, a disapproving son and a glamorous daughter-in-law, making for the central characters. The adaptation and direction was done by Lakha Lahiri, who brought in the nuances of a chaotic Punjabi family in the narrative beautifully.

The central theme of the play comments on the issue of loneliness that many face in old age, especially when kids grow up to live a life different form their parents.

As experts warn that loneliness would be a big cause of concern for mental and physical health in Punjab, given the high rate of migration of youth from the state, the topic becomes even more relevant.

In the play, an elderly patriarch, who wants his son to expand his family and seek some attention and time from him, is rebuked every time. As a result, he decides to kill his loneliness and seek companionship elsewhere, only to end courting a lady, much to the displeasure of his family, including his son and daughter-in-law. While it made for much of the play’s on-stage antics and comic moments, it also highlighted how even today, romance in old age does not get approval.

While the play ended on a comic note, wrapping up a serious issue in a blanket of humour, the subject remained a topic of debate with eminent dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal and many others discussing it in the closing ceremony. Among audience were famous theater and film actor duo Anita Devgan, Hardeep Gill, Janak Rani, the mother of comedian Kapil Sharma, and others.

