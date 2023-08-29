Kar Sewa sect head Baba Sukha Singh honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 28

Baba Sukha Singh, head of Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali, who helped plug the breach that took place in the embankment on Sutlej river at Ghadum village 10 days ago was honoured at a function at the breach site on Monday, hours after the work to plug the gap was completed. The other personalities who assisted the administration in plugging the breach were also honoured on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar who was the chief guest on the occasion, while honouring Baba Sukha Singh, said that the breach could be plugged within a short period of 10 days only because of round-the-clock efforts made by Baba Sukha Singh and his thousands of followers. DC Sandeep Kumar also appreciated the services of religious and social organisations besides individuals for their service to the cause. Dilbag Singh, Chairman, Market Committee, Harike, honoured Baba Sukha Singh on behalf of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The Deputy Commissioner said that the strengthening of the bundh is to be carried out for some more days at the breach site. The work is to be done by the Drainage Department and instructions have been issued to the officials in this regard.

Baba Sukha Singh, while addressing the Sangat on the occasion, said it was a tough work but the sect took it up as a challenge. It was made possible only because of the efforts of his followers, he said.

It may be mentioned that the breach had affected life in 19 villages in the area.

#Tarn Taran