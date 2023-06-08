 Kar Sewa sect undertakes tree plantation : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran Diary

Kar Sewa sect undertakes tree plantation

Kar Sewa sect undertakes tree plantation


The plantation drive launched by the Kar Seva sect Sarhali Sahib five years back has given a beautiful shady look to both sides of NH-54, from Sheron village to Harike village, a stretch of about 35 km. The drive launched under the supervision of Baba Sukha Singh, head of the sect, was inaugurated by the then Deputy Commissioner. Under the move, saplings had also been planted from Sarhali to Chohla Sahib link road, a stretch of another 5 km. The number of plants by now has crossed one lakh, including the saplings planted in the common land of the villages alongside the NH-54 like Khara, Dadehar Sahib, Gandiwind, Dhattal and others. Sect head Baba Sukha Singh said plants were being maintained regularly by irrigating and watering them. The weeds grown around the plants were removed frequently to make the surrounding areas clean and beautiful. The Kar Seva sect issued more than 700 jobs card to the local residents who were given work by way of maintaining the plants. The womenfolk too were issued job cards. In this way, the sect is doing social work in more ways than one by growing plants and at the same time giving work to the needy section of this backward area. Baba Sukha Singh himself does manual work by maintaining the plants which include those of the fruits and flowering variety.

Wrestlers get mattress to practice

On the basis of suggestions given by Kartar Singh Pehalwan, a wrestler with international repute and with the combined efforts of eminent personalities of the area, young wrestlers have been given the facility to practice wrestling on mattresses in Tarn Taran for the last one month. Previously, these kids had been practicing in the open and in muddy akharas. Months earlier, Kartar Singh Pehalwan and other known wrestlers, in their survey, had noticed that most young wrestlers practice in the village akharas and failed to perform well due to lack of proper practice. Most wrestling competitions other than those at the local level are organised on mattresses. Wrestler Ranjit Singh Cheema, a resident of Tarn Taran, brought the matter to the notice of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA. The budding wrestlers practiced in the Indoor Sports Stadium, Tarn Taran, constructed with grants given by the then Rajya Sabha Member Dr Manohar Singh Gill, about 12 years back. Though the construction of the stadium was completed years back, it was not being used by sports persons. With the recommendation of MLA Dr Sohal, mattresses were laid in the Indoor Sports Stadium and the wrestlers began practicing on it about a month back. Wrestler Ranjit Singh said that at present, about 50 budding wrestlers were coming daily to practice in the evening. He said that coaching is given free of cost and more wrestlers have expressed their desire to come here for practice. Cheema said that the young wrestlers would soon perform better as the youth of the area is quite energetic.

Manhole lids causing trouble to residents

For over four months now beginning with the road renovation work in Tarn Taran town, the lids installed on sewer manholes have been causing accidents in one way or the other. Earlier, the manhole lids caving in would cause problems but now the debris that gets sprinkled on roads in the process of reinstalling the lids also cause inconvenience. No notice of caution has been put up on the spot to warn the commuters and avoid accidents. Residents said that as most street lights on the main road remain non-functional, commuters often meet with accidents at night. Kanwaljit Singh, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, said he had issued strict instructions to the contractor to adopt the required precautionary measures but the situation had not improved. Whose responsibility? The blame game goes on.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Punjab

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada


Cities

View All

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Five smugglers arrested with heroin, drug proceeds

Two nabbed with 1.75-kg heroin

Showers bring respite from summer heat

No count of e-rickshaws rolling on city roads

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Bodycams for staff at grain market

2 land in police net for duping 15 of Rs 2.27 cr

Residents get inflated water bills, avg invoicing blamed

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Commercialisation of Gurdwara Road: Ludhiana residents seek vigilance probe

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands