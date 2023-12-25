Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

Residents of the Karampura Abadi adjacent to Dr Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Health here are up in arms against PUDA’s move to dismantle roads in the area on the pretext that these have been constructed illegally on the government land.

The area residents said, “PUDA plans to construct flats on the land which is the only decent passage heading towards our locality with a population of 5,000 inhabitants.”

Residents submit a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

Ankur Gupta, a social activist said, “The people have been using roads constructed by government agencies decades ago. The same roads lead to Dr Vidya Sagar Institute, a government hospital. The administration should investigate how roads have been constructed illegally on the government land and also find persons behind the lapse.”

He said, “Earlier, the government sold a major chunk of prime land belonging to Dr Vidya Sagar Institute. A private mall has come up on this land. Now, the authorities’ concerned plan to sell the remaining land.”

Another resident Namit Singh Mehra said, “There were four electricity transformers and a water supply tubewell on roads dismantled by PUDA. It means that the people would be devoid of facilities as water and electricity.” He said the Karampura Abadi inhabited by poor people had narrow streets. An ambulance or a fire tender could enter the area only through these roads.

The residents said, “Now, PUDA wants to construct a wall on the Karampura Abadi side to block access to the area so that it could sell flats at commercial prices. The basic right of passage to our homes should be protected.”

The residents have already submitted a memorandum at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this regard.