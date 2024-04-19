Karmanpreet of Amritsar district ranked third in PSEB Class X exams

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 18

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today declared the board examination result for Class X and the top three positions have been secured by girls. While Aditi and Alisha Sharma from Ludhiana bagged the first two positions, Karmanpreet Kaur from Baba Bakala, Amritsar, stood third. She scored 99.23 per cent, with 645 marks out of 650. This year, a total 316 students made it to the merit list.

In Amritsar, a total of 27,680 students appeared for the Class X PSEB board exams and 27,469 passed, with overall pass percentage of 99.24 and 29 students making it to the state merit list of top 20. DEO Secondary Rajesh Sharma congratulated all the meritorious students and said the results showed an improvement from last year. “It’s heartening to see a great number of students scoring more than 90 per cent,” he said.

A student of Amber Public School, Baba Bakala, Karmanpreet celebrated her success in the board examination with her family and teachers at school. Her father Jagrup Singh is a farmer and her mother Harmeet Kaur is a homemaker. She aspires to become a police officer, “I believe that one can bring about a change in society through law enforcement and I want to become the first girl from my family to join the police force,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab School Education Board