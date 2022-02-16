Karnataka hijab row: GNDU students hold demonstration

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

Students and members of the Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) on Tuesday held a protest demonstration against harassment in the name of wearing hijab in Karnataka.

As several students across the country have come forward in support of Muslim girl students of Karnataka, Simran, a GNDU student, termed the hijab row as ‘federal hooliganism’.

Speaking at the protest, students said the issue in Karnataka was not the issue of hijab, but oppression of minority Muslims by Hindutva communalists.

“The hijab incident is not the first or the last. Citizenship Act, Tablighi Jamaat row, Bully Bai app, stopping of prayers in Gurugram, proclamation of open Hindu rashtra in Haridwar are all part of the same series. It is up to women of the Muslim community to decide whether to wear the hijab or not. But to discriminate on this basis is sheer bullying,” said Ravinder Kaur from PSU. She said just as our martyrs of Independence movement had set an example of communal unity, in the same way, we have to set an example of the same communal unity today. —

