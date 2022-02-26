Katas Raj temple pilgrimage on Mahashivratri cancelled, grief rocks devotees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

Devotees and religious organisations are disheartened over the cancellation of pilgrimage to the ancient Katas Raj temple in Pakistan to celebrate Mahashivratri.

Shiv Pratap Bajaj, president, Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha, said they were disheartened at the refusal on undertaking the pilgrimage on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

He said they were shocked to read the Ministry of External Affairs letter that stated considering the pandemic situation caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the travel regulations put in place to contain it, it is not possible to facilitate the Katas Raj pilgrimage from February 27 to March 4.

He said 118 applications were sent to the Ministry of External Affairs. However, the request was refused. He felt that apart from Omicron, the political atmosphere also played a major role in denying them permission. The hijab row has also fuelled anger.

The communication released by Ann Mary George, Under Secretary (Pakistan Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, South Block, New Delhi, initimated them about the development.

The communiqué further stated: “It may be noted that other pilgrimages covered under the India Pakistan Bilateral Protocol on visits to religious shrines are also similarly affected.”

Rakesh Arora Prem Nath Narang, those who had applied for the pilgrimage to Katas Raj shrine, stated that they were disheartened at the refusal to visit the ancient temple where Pandavas in exile were engaged in a riddle contest with Yakshas, which finds mention in Mahabharata.

Covid hits faith

