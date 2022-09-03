Katoch Shield: Jalandhar score 217, Amritsar 90-4 on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Host Amritsar scored 90 runs for four wickets after Jalandhar made 217 runs on the first day of the two-day Punjab State Inter-District Senior tournament for Katoch Shield here on Friday.

After winning the toss, Jalandhar decided to bat first. It was all out for 217 in 59.2 overs. Gaurav Choudhary smashed a brilliant knock of 93 at an average of 73.81, Aditya Pratap Singh managed 46 runs. Amritsar bowlers Vinay Choudhary took 4 wickets, Abhishek Sharma three wickets and Arjun Pappal again three wickets. After an early setback in the top-order batting, Amritsar scored 90 for four wickets by the end of the day. Abhay Choudhary was declared LBW at zero run. By the end of the game today, Kuwar Pathak and Salil Arora stood at 28 and 22 runs, in that order.