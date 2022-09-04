Katoch Shield: Jalandhar defeat Asr on basis of first innings lead

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

Host Amritsar lost to Jalandhar by 10 runs on the basis of the first innings lead on the final day of the two-day Punjab State Inter-District Senior tournament for Katoch Shield played at Gandhi Ground here on Saturday.

Resuming the day with their score of 90 for four, Amritsar was all out for 207 in 64.3 overs, while chasing Jalandhar’s 217 runs. Kuwar Pathak and Salil Arora made 90 and 50 runs, respectively, giving the local team some boost in the match against the neighbouring district.

Gaurav Choudhary of Jalandhar was the star player of the two-day edition of the game as he scalped seven wickets and smashed a brilliant knock of 93.