Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

The park at the Katra Sher Singh area of the city needs maintenance and proper arrangements for its sanitation. As compared to the other parks of the city, the Katra Sher Singh park is in a good condition but it needs the attention of the civic body, especially for sanitation measures.

The MC has issued funds from time to time for the maintenance of the park and local residents and councillors have also made efforts for the proper maintenance of the park.

As the General House of Municipal Corporation has been lying defunct since January and former councillors do not have power to get funds for parks, park development committees have been facing many issues due to the non-functional MC General House.

The Katra Sher Singh park needs sanitation staff for the regular removal of garbage from its premises. Heaps of dry leaves can be seen at various points inside the park. Some infrastructure also needs to be upgraded. A few cemented benches need replacement.

“There is no other park around Chowk Farid. The congested area of the walled city needs well-maintained parks where people can walk, sit, do yoga classes and interact. The Katra Sher Singh park is not properly maintained. Modern equipment for exercise and swings should be installed in the park,” Ashok Kumar, Qa resident, said.

Mukesh Soni, another resident, said: “The upkeep of the park is the responsibility of the Park Development Committee with the support of the MC. Local politicians have issued grants for the park from time to time. However, more of them are needed for its upgrade. Hopefully, after MC elections, the new General House will issue funds for the park.”