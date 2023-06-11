KCW student wins athletics gold

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) have brought laurels to the college, district and parents by performing brilliantly in various sports. College student Rimple Kaur has won gold medal in high jump in school national sports athletics. In this regard, College Principal Surinder Kaur while congratulating the winners said that Rimple Kaur, a student of Class XII, has won a gold by participating in the School National Athletics Games going on in Bhopal. Rimple won the gold medal by jumping 1.63 meters high. Athletics coach Rankirat Singh Sandhu, college sports wing Mukhi Pooja, district athletics coach Savita, Jaspreet Singh, coach Kulwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh wished her a bright future. Two other college players - Husnpreet Kaur and Gayatri- have made the college proud by securing the third position in the 'Khelo Inter-University Football Championship' held at Lucknow (UP). He said that the players achieved the third position by showing excellent teamwork. He said that player Kawaljit Kaur has also secured second position in 'Khelo Inter-University Athletics Championship' held at Lucknow (UP). He said that the college students have proved their mettle by participating in many track and field competitions from time to time.

IIM hosts FDP for SVS varsity

IIM-Amritsar launched a seven-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "Academic Leadership-Pathways to achieve Academic Excellence" for a select cohort of faculty members from Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana. The programme was inaugurated by Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy (Director), Prof Mahima Gupta (Dean Academics), Prof Gurbir Singh (Chair, MDP) and Prof Vartika Dutta (Programme Director). The FDP aims to equip every faculty with the tools, strategies, and knowledge needed to deliver exceptional learning experiences and foster academic excellence among their students. The key highlights of the FDP on academic excellence include cutting-edge pedagogical approaches, enhancing assessment and feedback, differentiated instruction, cultivating global perspectives, professional growth and collaboration and leadership and administrative skill development. It has been designed to empower and elevate faculty members to achieve new heights of teaching and learning. The programme includes reflective classroom sessions for the participants and faculty shadowing opportunities through classroom observations.

Admissions at iti begins

Captain Sanjiv Sharma, Principal, Government ITI Ranjit Avenue, informed that admissions for the new session at ITI, Ranjit Avenue, have begun. The increasing demand in hotel and hospitality sector, the ITI have introduced courses for Xth pass boys and girls. "There is a guarantee of 100 per cent job placement," he said. The annual fee for the courses is only Rs.3,500 per course and for SC/ST students, there are also scholarships. The courses will also offer practical training apart from theory.