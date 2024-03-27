Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has issued instructions to officials to keep a constant vigil on liquor dealers in the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a meeting of the district officials here on Tuesday, he said there is a possibility of sale of illegal and counterfeit liquor during the elections, therefore it is necessary that liquor sale businesses are monitored.

The Deputy Commissioner said 41,870 litres of illegal lahan and 145 litres of illegal desi daru have been seized during raids conducted by the police at 67 places on Monday. He directed that besides continuous raids, checkpoints and flying teams should keep an eye on the sale of liquor so that wrong elements can be stopped.

He said due to the auction of liquor vends in the month of March, there is a possibility of storage of the old stocks and pilferage which should be checked. He added that the purpose is to check use of liquor to influence voters during the elections.

Thori said often as a substitute to alcohol, some people indulge in the business of selling spirit as alcohol, which is very harmful. He said such counterfeit liquor is the cause of deaths and to prevent it, liquor shops and suppliers should be checked continuously and wherever there is negligence, appropriate action should be taken against them as per law.

The Deputy Commissioner said no one will be allowed to sell illegal or fake liquor. He instructed the police to work together with the Excise Department to stop this illegal business. On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar, Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh and other district functionaries were also present.

41K ltr lahan seized

