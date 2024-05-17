Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Heavy police force was deployed to ensure security during the roadshow held in the narrow lanes of walled city by AAP leaders in favour of their candidate Kuldeep Dhaliwal here on Thursday.

The party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs participated in the roadshow that left the congested lanes choked during the programme.

The people were facing problems in reaching their destinations as police blocked lanes to facilitate the movement of vehicles during the roadshow. Earlier in the day, the civic authorities were seen out on the roads and in lanes, cleaning and lifting garbage dumps.

The people in Katra Moti Ram area today heaved a sigh of relief as a huge dump of garbage was lifted from their area using a tipper and JCB machines. “Though the area is located a few meters away from the Amritsar Central MLA Dr Ajay Gupta’s place, the dump had remained a cause of concern with civic authorities turning a blind eye towards the problem,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, addressing the crowd gathered during the roadshow, CM Bhagwant Mann said that after coming out of jail, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had today come to the holy city of Amritsar to pray for the country.

The roadshow was conducted in the walled city’s Shakti Nagar area in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Dhaliwal from Amritsar in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The CM urged the people to elect him as their representative by a huge victory margin.

Mann said that Dhaliwal had freed 10,000 acres of illegally encroached land from the influential people as minister. “He is one of the strongest voices that Punjab has. He will raise Punjab’s issues in parliament and will get pending funds for Punjab released,” he assured.

He said that from the enthusiasm of the people today, one thing was clear that the AAP will make a clean sweep in these elections. “In Delhi, they say ‘25 May, BJP Gai’, and in Punjab, we say, ‘Punjab Banega Hero, Iss Baar 13-0’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dhaliwal in his address said that the people of Punjab were with Kejriwal.

