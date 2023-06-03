Keshopur Chamb a victim of government’s apathy

Gurdaspur: On different occasions in the past, CM Bhagwant Mann and maverick politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had promised to stop the decay at Keshopur wetland, also known in local parlance as ‘Chamb’. This is one of the four internationally recognised wetlands in India. During a 2022 pre-election rally, Mann had quipped “Once the AAP comes to power, it would have a relook at the 850 acre swamp.” On the other hand, Sidhu, during his term as cultural affairs and tourism minister, had proclaimed from the rooftops that an international level photography competition would be held annually. Needless to say, both these leaders reneged. There is no bigger fraud played on a gullible and innocent populace when a promise made to the people is not kept. Once an eco-tourist delight, the marsh is no longer on their list. In the fifties stretching till the nineties thousands of birds would fly in every year from central Asian countries. Pictures clicked by ornithologists would often find a mention in international magazines. Throughout the year, the wetland plays host to the ultimate symbol of eternal love and loyalty—the Sarus crane. These birds, said to be the tallest flying creatures on earth, live in pairs. When one of them dies, the other loses appetite to the extent where it refuses to eat or drink for weeks. It never ever finds a mate again. Never even tries to find one. It spends the rest of its life in solitude despite the all-pervasive loneliness. Actually, we can learn so many things from cranes. Their migratory behaviour is passed from one generation to the other. The young fly once with their parents and never again because they learn the route. In 2015, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) sanctioned Rs 8 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art Tourist Interpretation Centre (TIC). Construction work stopped after the first of the proposed two phases was over. Nobody knows when it will restart. The moot question is why does not the government initiate a probe into the fiasco? If done so, many heads are bound to roll. Misappropriation of funds will also come to the fore. Doubt comes in at the window when an inquiry is denied at the door. Let the Gurdaspur DC, Himanshu Aggarwal, an officer known for pumping oxygen into dying projects (the ailing 150-year-old Dhariwal Woollen Mills being one such venture), order an investigation. Let him also probe how 60 feet wide roads on paper have been reduced to just 12-18 feet width. Let him also discuss the wetland’s revival with a private company—Dala Land Promoters Private Limited. This firm is willing to take over the entire project. The logistics of the tie-up can be discussed. The company’s proprietor Manjit Singh Dala says he will turn the project on its head within a year if given a free hand. There is nothing wrong with the government joining hands with private entrepreneurs if such a partnership benefits the local economy, local residents and the eco-tourist. The DC must know that the time to procrastinate is over. Do not put it off for some other day. After all, like a Monday or a Friday, someday is not a day of the week. A year from now you may wish you had started today. On your marks, set, go.

Red Cross de-addiction centre gets a generator

Ever since it was opened in 1990, the Red Cross de-addiction centre on Sri Hargobindpur road has been functioning without a power generator. In summers, addicts, also known as patients, would get restless. Many would even leave while in the midst of their treatment. Last month, Romesh Mahajan, project director, approached Kavita Khanna, wife of ex-MP Vinod Khanna to provide funds following which she handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh. Early this week, Mahajan, in the fitness of things, asked the lady to inaugurate the project which she did. Patients will now have a comfortable time in the summers.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)