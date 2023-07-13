Khalsa College Amritsar centre gets recognition under Skill India Programme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 12

The Skill Development Centre (SDC) at Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA) has got recognition under the Centre’s Skill India Programme. Under the programme, more than 90 students have been admitted in the current session for various short and long-term courses with the aim of exploring their potential in specialised skills for better placement in industry and becoming entrepreneurs.

The students admitted under the guidance of National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana would undergo specialised training. There are three primary areas of focus that include software engineering, food sales promotion and self-employed tailors. Students joining these courses would get free training and a certificate, valid throughout India and even abroad.

Senior officials of the NSDC recently visited the Khalsa College campus and checked out the infrastructure and facilities available at the SDC, which was set up in 2021 with financial aid from US-based Khalsa Global Reach Foundation.

KCA principal Dr Mehal Singh said they are committed to provide skill training to students of the college and the youths of the adjoining border belt. He said students after passing their Class 10 and Class 12 are eligible for the courses.