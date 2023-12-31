Khalsa College council re-elects executive body

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

The Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) general house today re-elected Satyajit Singh Majithia as president, while Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina was re-elected as honorary secretary. The council members also retained Rajmohinder Singh Majitha as chancellor, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal as rector, while former Majitha MLA Swinder Singh Kathunangal remained as vice president.

The 11-member executive body retained most of the old faces. Jatinder Singh Brar was elected as additional honorary secretary; Gunbir Singh, joint secretary (finance); Ajmer Singh Heir, joint secretary (legal and properties); Paramjit Singh Bal, joint secretary (buildings); Lakhwinder Singh, joint secretary (religious affairs); Rajbir Singh, joint secretary (farms); Santokh Singh Sethi, joint secretary (public schools-CBSE); Dr Kartar Singh Gill, joint secretary (agriculture college) and Gurpreet Singh Gill, joint secretary (aided schools).

Majithia is president of the KCGC since 2004 and had to his credit the opening of new professional colleges and widespread development of infrastructure. He thanked the House for reposing their faith in him as president once again. The KCGC is running 19 educational institutions, including historic Khalsa College and other professional colleges and schools in northern India.