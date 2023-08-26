Khalsa College for Women’s Harpreet Kaur wins judo gold

Amritsar: Khalsa College for Women (KCW) star performer Harpreet Kaur brought laurels to the college by winning a gold medal in the junior state judo championship (44kg category) held at Gurdaspur. Not only she secured the first position but also got selected for junior national judo championship to be held in Delhi from August 28 to September 1. Two more sportsperson of the college, Ayushi Trivedi (57kg category) and Simran Thapa (48kg category) won bronze medals in the same championship. KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina conveyed his heartiest congratulations to the players for their spectacular performance. Principal Surinder Kaur applauded teachers, coaches, and players for their persistent efforts.

Students of the pre-primary wing of Spring Dale Senior School came forward to extend a support for the cause of underprivileged elderly persons by providing them with much needed financial support. The young ones collected Rs 3,06,800 and handed over to Helpage India in the form of a cheque. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said that established in the year 1978, Helpage India is a national level registered organisation which works for the cause of disadvantaged elderly people by facilitating old age homes, mobile medical units and free cataract surgeries. “The school has been undertaking voluntary service in different forms as a part of its community outreach programme over the years,” said Sandhu.

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised orientation session for all first year students (both UG & PG). The event was planned and executed under the supervision of Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, and Dr AK Kahlon, head and dean. The main object of conducting this orientation session was students interaction and to sensitise the students about the rules and regulations. Dr Sawraj Kaur, associate professor, welcomed all the first year students to the college and sensitised them about the rules, regulations of the college. She addressed the students and made them aware about the academic and infrastructure facilities available in the institution. The college will likely offer opportunity to learn more about extracurricular, clubs, organisations, jobs, and sports available on campus. The students have got a chance to meet the faculty and staff members. Also, there were informational sessions on campus safety, anti-ragging, technology, academic resources, student support services, and clubs.

