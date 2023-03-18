Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Tanika Sharma (22), a first-year student of Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) in Khalsa College, ended her life by hanging in her hostel room here on Thursday night.

The shocking incident occurred at a time when international delegates were in the city to attend the G20 Summit being held on the Khalsa College premises. As per a preliminary probe, the victim was upset for the past few days as she could not do well in her exams. It has been learnt that she had also made a video on her mobile before taking the extreme step.

The college management informed the family members of the incident in the night. The police took the body into possession and handed over the same to her family after an autopsy. The Cantonment police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, in this connection.

As per information, a resident of Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh, Tanika Sharma enrolled in BPT in August 2022.

Dharminder Kalyan, SHO, Cantonment police station, said the incident came to light when some fellow student found her hanging. They informed the warder and the security personnel who informed the police.

“In the video, she said she could not do anything in her life and therefore she quit,” he said. Her mobile was taken into custody by the police.