 Dr Amanpreet Kaur is new Principal of Khalsa College of Nursing, Amritsar : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Dr Amandeep Kaur being welcomed as the principal of Khalsa College of Nursing in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Nursing (KCN) today got a new Principal, Dr Amanpreet Kaur, who had been serving as a professor in the same institution. She took over the post in presence of Governing Council (KCGC)’s top functionaries including honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and other office-bearers. She is a PhD and has vast teaching experience. She is an alumnus of Symbiosis International University, Pune, Maharashtra. While welcoming the new Principal, Chhina said the KCN was a reputed college for the nursing education in the region and they had high hopes from Dr Amanpreet Kaur.

Science fest at GND DAV

Bhikhiwind: GND DAV public school Bhikhiwind hosted informative science and chemistry fest. Principal Paramjit Kumar along with science teachers of the school, Shrisha Gupta, Rakesh, Myurika, Jagdeep, Puja Kohli was present. The initiative by the school aimed at creating creativity among students and to enhance their knowledge. Darshan Singh, District Mentor PSEB, Tarn Taran and Inderjeet Kaur, Principal, Guru Nanak Dev campus, Chugh and Gurbachan Singh Laali, deputy DEO was the chief guest. A number of students of various classes participated in the activities. Some competition highlighted the importance of science in our daily life.

WORKSHOP ON NEW EDUCATION POLICY

DAV College, Amritsar, organised a one-day workshop on new National Education Policy sponsored by Kendariya Hindi Sansathan, Agra. The event was attended by Dr Anil Joshi, vice president of the Sansthan. Dr Beena Sharma, president, Hindi Kendriya Sansthan and Padma Shree Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Vice Chancellor of Central University, Himachal Pradesh also graced the occasion. The main objective of this workshop was to create awareness about the National Education Policy amongst teachers, students, officials and other stakeholders in the higher education system. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said that with the rapid progression of information technology, and to be able to offer the students a much broader, multidisciplinary foundation, he expressed the importance of using a holistic and multidisciplinary learning approach, which will help the learners adapt and reinvent themselves to the demands of the new hybrid work culture and dynamic socio-cultural changes. Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi , Vice-Chancellor, Central University, Himachal Pradesh, shed light on the current state of the Learning Crisis, which gave way to the creation of this new structure ie it replaced the 10+2 with 4+3+3+2+3.

World AIDS Day observed

Global Group of Institutes observed ‘World AIDS Day’ today and organised an assembly for the purpose in which Heads of Departments, Deans and Faculty members participated. The day is observed to create awareness about AIDS and to check the spread of the HIV virus by making efforts to minimize the chances of the spread of the infection by enlightening them about the ways and means to be adopted towards end it. The NSS wing of the Institute organised an awareness rally in Sohian Khurd village in which the students and faculty members interacted with the villagers abusing drugs using injections and guided them about the ways that can be adopted to check and control the spread of this deadly virus. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice Chairman, along with Campus Director Dr MS Saini, Prof BD Sharma Director (Admissions), Deans, HODs and faculty resolved to work towards creating awareness among all the sections of society on the world AIDS day so as to educate the people and help check the spread of the deadly menace.

Declamation contest at DAV I’ntl

Under the aegis of Bharat Vikas Parishad , Amritsar (Central), an inter-school declamation competition was organised at DAV International School under the supervision of Prof HS Walia, president, Bharat Vikas Parishad and under the leadership of Principal Dr Anjana Gupta today. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Cabinet Minister, Punjab, presided over as the chief guest. In the declamation competition organised in Hindi and Punjabi, there were 30 students of 15 different schools of the city. In hindi declamation, first position was bagged by Alisha of Madhav Vidya Niketan and in Punjabi declamation, Harmeet Kaur of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road bagged the first position.

Students attend NCC camp

50 Cadets of Bhavans’s SL School have successfully completed CAT Camp, under 24 PUNJAB Batallion, held at Khalsa engineering College, Amritsar. Four cadets won gold medals in various competitions held during the camp. The school won the first prize for the best school in discipline. On the success of the students, chairman of the school Avinash Mohindru and Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the students and their care taker officer Bhanu.

Art workshop at DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar hosted a workshop for the teachers of the faculty of Arts. The CAMEL ART SUMMIT – 2022 organised by Kokuya Camlin Limited was held on December 1. The highlight of the workshop was product demonstration using unique and different techniques and product trials. It was a highly interactive session involving many hands-on activities aimed at enhancing creativity in teachers and students. Principal of the school , Dr Pallavi Sethi motivated the teachers to incorporate the latest strategies to integrate art with other subjects and that such workshops are propitious and inspiring.

