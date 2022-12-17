Khalsa College shines in youth fair

Tribune News Service

Amitsar: Teams of Khalsa College have brought laurels to the college and the district by securing positions in Punjab Inter-University Youth Fair organised at Punjabi University, Patiala. College principal Mehal Singh congratulated the team and said Pradeep Singh stood first in mimicry and Geetanjali Kapoor stood first in classical. Khalsa College governing council’s honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated the students.

GgI Director honoured with award

Global Group of Institutes director MS Saini was honoured with ‘Outsanding Leader in Higher Education’ award for his contribution towards the cause of education at the 3rd ELETS Education Innovation Summit. The summit was held in Chandigarh on December 15. The award is presented to the educators and education institutions for their work towards the development of education ecosystem.

Bhavan’s students ace in Kickboxing

Under the direction of the management committee of Bhawan’s Vidyalaya, seven students of the school participated in the 3rd Open Kick Boxing Tournament organised at Hindu Sabha College. Students of Bhavan’s Vidyalaya won five gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal. Principal Anita Bhalla congratulated the students and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

Philanthropist encourages students

A special face-to-face programme was organised by the Post Graduate Punjabi Department of Khalsa College for Women in association with Ekam Sahitya Manch. Students interacted with philanthropist Sukhi Baath who gave detailed information about the challenges she faced after migration. She encouraged the girl students to progress and face the difficulties coming in their way by staying connected to their language, culture and heritage. Atinder Sandhu, president, Ekam Sahitya Manch, and editor of Ekam Sahitya Patrika, showered praise on the performance of the Punjabi Department and encouraged the girl students.

Dastarbandi at Harkrishan School

A function dedicated to the birth anniversary of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev, was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue, running under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan. On this occasion, turban tying competitions were held. Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the guest on the ocassion. Ajit Singh Basra, honorary secretary of Chief Khalsa Diwan welcomed the devotees and encouraged them to follow the principles of Guru Nanak Sahib.

Flower fest concludes at GDNU

With the message of love nature and protecting the environment, Bhai Vir Singh festival of flowers, plants and rangoli was concluded here today at Guru Nanak University. This festival was dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, presided over the prize distribution function and gave away prizes to the winners. While congratulating the winners and others, he said today in the era of technology and machines, we needed a break to associate ourselves with environment and beauty of nature. He said these festivals create awareness among youth to feel the beauty of nature closely.