Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Harmanpreet Singh, a student of Khalsa College, has cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) held for the recruitment of professors. Dr Mehal Singh Principal congratulated the student and informed that college prepares its students to scale heights in their professional life. He also congratulated the faculty for their hard work. Prof Anupam Sandhu, head of the post graduate Department of English informed that Harmanpreet had successfully completed his Master of Arts in English. “He has been an inspiration to other students,” she said. Staff members including Prof Supinderjit Kaur, Prof Parneet Dhillon, Prof Sawant Singh Manto, Prof Malkinder Singh, Prof Daljeet Singh, Prof Mamta Mahendru, Prof Vijay Bernard, Prof Jaswinder honoured Harmanpreet today.

Programme on Financial Literacy

DAV Public school, Lawrence Road, Amritsar hosted a workshop, to sensitize teachers on the basics of Financial Literacy and the use of Digital tools that are relevant in the current scenario. The workshop primarily aimed at creating awareness about basic financial planning and how to avoid falling prey to phishing and cyber frauds. The resource person for the day was Sarthak Dhawan who has a lot of experience in Financial Management, Portfolio Management, Accounts, Finance and Secretarial related matters in Amritsar. A graduate in commerce, he is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Around 70 participants from the hub of learning schools and host school participated in this illustrious workshop. The Principal of the school, Dr Pallavi Sethi extended a warm welcome to the resource person and expressed her gratitude for enlightening the august audience. She emphasised that such sessions help educators stay updated to plan their future in a better way.

Youth Festival begins at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University Inter Zonal Youth Festival is underway in the Dasmesh Auditorium of the University. Bhangra, Folk Song and Folk Orchestra were organized on the first day of the festival. Competitions of Classical Instrumental percussion and non-percussion, classical music vocal solo were held in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium and Painting on the spot, cartooning, collage, poster making, clay modeling, on the spot photography, installation were organised in Architecture Department. The Quiz (Preliminary) was organized in the Conference Hall of the University. Today, costume parade, mime, skit, one act play was staged in the Dasmesh Auditorium and Western Vocal Solo, Mimicry, Western Group Song, Western Instrumental Solo competitions, Geet/Gazal, Group Shabad Bhajan, Group Song Indian were organized in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium.

Students shine in Special Olympics

Students of Bhavan’s school for special children, Muskaan, showed splendid performance in 23rd Punjab State Special Olympics held at Ludhiana from18th to 20th November. More than 500 students from 40 schools participated in the event. Anushka bagged one gold medal in soft ball throw, one silver medal in 50 m run and cash prize of Rs 500. Mannat clinched one silver medal in soft ball throw, one bronze medal in 50 m run and cash prize of Rs 1100 in ramp walk. Simran got two bronze medals in soft ball throw and 50 m run. With this they proved that their physical limitations are no hindrance in their skill and talent.