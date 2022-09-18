Khalsa School boxers shine at district tourney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Boxers from a training centre, a nursery of aspiring boxers, run by coach Baljinder Singh at Khalsa School here have bagged medals in seven of the total eight categories in the district-level tournaments during the recently held Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean.

The trainees from the center have emerged champions in under 14, U-17, U-21 and U-40 boys categories and in U-14, U-17 and U-21 in girls categories. “This has been made possible with the help of the hard work and dedication of the players,” said coach Baljinder Singh.

Singh said boxing requires strength, stamina and strategy. “Hard work is the key to success. Each of the trainees has different needs and the task of a coach is to identify these needs and help the player,” he said.

Singh said Khalsa School was becoming a hub of budding boxers and gives 25 per cent, 50 per cent and 100 per cent scholarships to district champions, state champions and national champions respectively.

A budding boxer, Aasmeen Kaur, from Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheruman School, who has won a gold medal under the tutelage of Baljinder Singh in under 17 category, said: “There is hardly any training centre for young boxers in the district except for the centre run by Baljinder Singh.” Aasmeen, who travels 60 km daily to attend the training, had also won medals in state championships earlier.

