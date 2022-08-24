Amritsar: Khalsa College Public School students excel in sports contests

Amritsar: Students of Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, have won silver and bronze medals in different sports events at the district level. Two students of the school have brought laurels to the district, school and parents by getting silver and bronze medals in boxing and bronze medals in swimming. Principal Amarjit Singh Gill congratulating the winners said Class XI students Sumit Salaria and Dhruv Nanda participated in the fifth Junior Punjab Boxing Competition held by the Boxing Association, Talwandi Sabo. Salaria won the silver medal in 46-48 kg weight category and Dhruv Nanda won bronze medal in 63-66 kg. Similarly, Harleen Kaur, a student of Class X, won bronze medal in 50 m breaststroke while participating in the 45th junior state swimming competition organised by the Swimming Association, Punjab, at Guru Nanak Dev University.
Entrepreneurship promotion event
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch under the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan had organised entrepreneurship promotion conferences in various educational institutions from July 15 to August 21 at RR Bawa DAV College for Girls, Batala. Mandeep Kaur Tangra, founder of SimbaQuartz, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the conferences. General Manager, District Industries Centre, Batala, Sukhpal Singh, noted businessman Avneesh Agarwal, Gourav Sally and Rajesh Kawatra from Atlas Foundry were also present. Students and principals of more than 15 educational institutions participated in the programme. More than 30 industrialists and principals were honoured during the programme. Mandeep Kaur said instead of running abroad, she established an IT industry in her village. She has around 125 employees. She encouraged the students and said they should neither be afraid of their circumstances nor consider poverty as a hindrance in their path.
GNDU declares results
The results of Shastri (Bachelor’s), Semester II, IV and VI, Masters of Commerce, Semester II, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, Semester II and IV, Bachelor of Vocation (e-Commerce & Digital Marketing), Semester IV, Masters in Tourism Management, Semester II and IV, MA English, Semester II, MA Public Administration, Semester II and IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Beauty & Wellness), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Printing Technology), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Theatre & Stage Craft), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Nutrition & Diet Planning), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Software Development), Semester II, BCom (Financial Services), Semester VI , BA/BSc, Semester II, MA Punjabi, Semester II, MA Religious Studies, Semester IV, Postgraduate diploma in cosmetology, Semester II, MSc Mathematics, Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (e-Commerce & Digital Marketing), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (e-Commerce & Digital Marketing), Semester VI, BBA, Semester IV, BCom, Semester II of session May 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University.
Poetry contest: Khalsa girls excel
Students of Khalsa College Girls’ Senior Secondary School have secured excellent position in the poetry recitation competition conducted at the school level. Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal while congratulating the students said in the competition organised at Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthaan, Lawrence Road. Anandpreet Kaur and Deepika Sandhu from Class XI and XII, respectively, and junior class girls Ishleen Kaur and Kiratpreet Kaur participated and won prizes. A total of 16 schools participated in the competition and each school had one junior and two seniors. Ishleen Kaur got the second position in the junior category. Anandpreet Kaur of senior class got a consolation prize. The Principal wished the winners to reach more achievements and summits in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...