Amritsar: Khalsa College Public School students excel in sports contests

Students of Khalsa College Public School who won medals in sports events in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, have won silver and bronze medals in different sports events at the district level. Two students of the school have brought laurels to the district, school and parents by getting silver and bronze medals in boxing and bronze medals in swimming. Principal Amarjit Singh Gill congratulating the winners said Class XI students Sumit Salaria and Dhruv Nanda participated in the fifth Junior Punjab Boxing Competition held by the Boxing Association, Talwandi Sabo. Salaria won the silver medal in 46-48 kg weight category and Dhruv Nanda won bronze medal in 63-66 kg. Similarly, Harleen Kaur, a student of Class X, won bronze medal in 50 m breaststroke while participating in the 45th junior state swimming competition organised by the Swimming Association, Punjab, at Guru Nanak Dev University.

Entrepreneurship promotion event

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch under the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan had organised entrepreneurship promotion conferences in various educational institutions from July 15 to August 21 at RR Bawa DAV College for Girls, Batala. Mandeep Kaur Tangra, founder of SimbaQuartz, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the conferences. General Manager, District Industries Centre, Batala, Sukhpal Singh, noted businessman Avneesh Agarwal, Gourav Sally and Rajesh Kawatra from Atlas Foundry were also present. Students and principals of more than 15 educational institutions participated in the programme. More than 30 industrialists and principals were honoured during the programme. Mandeep Kaur said instead of running abroad, she established an IT industry in her village. She has around 125 employees. She encouraged the students and said they should neither be afraid of their circumstances nor consider poverty as a hindrance in their path.

GNDU declares results

The results of Shastri (Bachelor’s), Semester II, IV and VI, Masters of Commerce, Semester II, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, Semester II and IV, Bachelor of Vocation (e-Commerce & Digital Marketing), Semester IV, Masters in Tourism Management, Semester II and IV, MA English, Semester II, MA Public Administration, Semester II and IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Beauty & Wellness), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Printing Technology), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Theatre & Stage Craft), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Nutrition & Diet Planning), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Software Development), Semester II, BCom (Financial Services), Semester VI , BA/BSc, Semester II, MA Punjabi, Semester II, MA Religious Studies, Semester IV, Postgraduate diploma in cosmetology, Semester II, MSc Mathematics, Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (e-Commerce & Digital Marketing), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (e-Commerce & Digital Marketing), Semester VI, BBA, Semester IV, BCom, Semester II of session May 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University.

Poetry contest: Khalsa girls excel

Students of Khalsa College Girls’ Senior Secondary School have secured excellent position in the poetry recitation competition conducted at the school level. Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal while congratulating the students said in the competition organised at Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthaan, Lawrence Road. Anandpreet Kaur and Deepika Sandhu from Class XI and XII, respectively, and junior class girls Ishleen Kaur and Kiratpreet Kaur participated and won prizes. A total of 16 schools participated in the competition and each school had one junior and two seniors. Ishleen Kaur got the second position in the junior category. Anandpreet Kaur of senior class got a consolation prize. The Principal wished the winners to reach more achievements and summits in future.

