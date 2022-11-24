‘Khalsa Vehir’ march from Akal Takht to Kesgarh Sahib begin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

‘Khalsa Vehir’, a march from the Akal Takht to the Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur commenced from the Golden Temple complex here on Wednesday.

Led by Varas Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, the march kicked off after ardas was performed at the Akal Takht. On the way, those participating in the march will stop over at Jandiala Guru, Baba Bakala, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Bahiram, Nawanshahar, Balachaur and Ropar.