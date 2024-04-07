 Khasa-Bakna Kallan road in bad shape, commuters suffer : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Khasa-Bakna Kallan road in bad shape, commuters suffer

Khasa-Bakna Kallan road in bad shape, commuters suffer

Khasa-Bakna Kallan road in bad shape, commuters suffer

The poor condition of the Khasa-Bhakna road near Amritsar. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, April 6

Residents of dozens of villages in the border belt are perturbed over the poor condition of the Khasa-Bakna Kallan road as it has developed numerous potholes over the past few years. Residents complain that even local representatives of the government have not paid attention to this problem over the years.

“Perhaps they (government functionaries) live in the city and usually use highways. But the residents of over 40 villages living in nearby areas are dependent on the road to reach city hospitals in an emergency. The condition of the road is such that it takes almost half an hour from Bakna to reach Khasa,” said Satnam Singh, a resident.

As rural areas of the border belt do not have big hospitals, private and government, most residents are forced to reach the city to get good medical consultation. Residents complain that at places the entire top layer of the road has worn off and people have to drive on loose pebbles.

The condition of the road starting from Khasa is poor, it worsens as one crosses Chak Mukand. The worst part of the road comes when one is about to enter the gate to Bakna village. “Historically, Bakna is an important village as freedom fighter Baba Sohan Singh Bakna belonged to the village. However, successive governments have failed to provide a worthy road to the village,” rues Sukhdev Singh, another resident.

The road does not end at Bakna Kalan and connects Sarai Amanant Khan and the villages beyond it with the city. Large numbers of people serving in various government departments use the road daily to reach their places of work. Commuters say that driving on the road has become an onerous and troublesome affair with the driver being forced to frequently change gears to avoid potholes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

4
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

7
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

8
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

9
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

10
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Police crack whip on drug peddlers, bootleggers, model code violators

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Two peddlers land in police dragnet with 5.5 kg heroin

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work