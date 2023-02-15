Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian: Baba Bakala team wins hockey junior title

Tarn Taran, February 14
On the third day of Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian, SGPC Baba Bakala won the hockey junior (U-19) title by defeating Khadoor Sahib team. Baba Sewa Singh, head, Kar Sewa Sect, Khadoor Sahib, distributed the prizes to the winners.The winning team was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 was given to the runner-up. Football and volleyball tournaments will start from tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...