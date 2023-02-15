Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian: Baba Bakala team wins hockey junior title

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 14

On the third day of Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian, SGPC Baba Bakala won the hockey junior (U-19) title by defeating Khadoor Sahib team. Baba Sewa Singh, head, Kar Sewa Sect, Khadoor Sahib, distributed the prizes to the winners.The winning team was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 was given to the runner-up. Football and volleyball tournaments will start from tomorrow.