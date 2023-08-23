'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’: Block-level games to begin from September 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ season-2 Torch relay to reach here on Wednesday. Under the programme, the 10-day block-level games will commence from September 1.

A meeting, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh, was held here today to review the preparations for block-level games. The games will be held at Government Senior Secondary School, Khalchian, Kirtan Darbar Society Ground, Government College, Ajnala, Sports Stadium Harsha Chhina and Davindra International School, Olympian Shamsher Singh School, Sri Dasmesh Public School, Senior Secondary School, Majitha, Kotla Sultan Singh, Sri Jagir Singh Sandhu Stadium, Manawalan Kalan, Government Senior Secondary School, Bandala, Government Senior Secondary School, Tarsikka, Shaheed Mewa Singh Stadium, Lopoke, Khalsa Collegiate Senior Secondary School and Guru Nanak Stadium, Amritsar.

Competitions in athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, tug-of-war, volleyball (smashing) and in other disciplines will be conducted.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner instructed officials of the Education Department to ensure maximum participation of children in sports.

He said that players between the 14 to 65 age group could participate in these competitions. Subsequently, the district-level games will be held from September 16 to September 26 and the state- level games will be held from October 1 to October 20.