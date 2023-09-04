Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2: Competitions held for eight games

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

Competitions in a total of eight games, including football, national- style kabaddi, circle-style kabaddi, kho kho, athletics, volleyball smashing, volleyball suiting and tug-of-war were held in the block- level games as a part of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season-2 here on Sunday.

In Ajnala block, around 500 players participated in the sports competitions. In under-17 boys’ kho kho, Navjoti Public School, Gaggomahal, won the first position and Government Senior Secondary School, Samthar, got the second position. In the girls’ category, Himalaya School, Makowal, got the first position and Government School, Samthar, got the second position in kho kho.

In under-17 boys’ tug-of-war, Himalaya School, Makowal, won the first position and Government Senior Secondary School, Sadhar, got the second position. In the girls’ category, Government Senior Secondary School, Ajnala, got first position, Himalaya School, Makowal, bagged the second spot and the Government Senior Secondary School, Sadhar, secured the third position.

Navjoti Public School, Gaggomahal, bagged the first position, the Government Senior Secondary School, Kamalpura, secured the second position, the Government Senior Secondary School, Samthar, got the third position in kabaddi circle style in the under-17 boys category.

In Attari, block-level tournament was held at Olympian Samsher Singh Senior Secondary School in which around 113 players participated. In under-17 boys’ athletics, Jaskaran Singh won first position in 1500 metre race, Arshpreet Singh got second position and Rajandeep Singh bagged the third spot.

In the 800 meter race, Jaskaran Singh came first, Khushpreet Singh second and Arshpreet Singh third. Sahilpreet Singh won the first place and Jobanpreet Singh bagged second spot in 200 metre race.

In the 100 metre race, Yuvraj Singh won the first position, Yadvinder Singh go the second spot and Harmandeep Singh bagged the third position. Yadwinder Singh won first place in the long jump. In under-17 boys’ football competition, the team of Senior Secondary School, Attari, secured the first position.

Around 400 players participated in Jandiala block-level tournament held at the Government Senior Secondary School, Bandala. Saint Soldier School, Jandiala Guru, bagged the first position in the various sports competitions.

#Football #Kabaddi