Kidnapping bid of slain gangster’s brother false: Cops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

The kidnapping bid of the brother of slain gangster Rana Kandowalia by alleged accomplices of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria turned out to be a case of personal dispute. Following a probe, the police have booked Jaskirat Singh Lala, brother of Rana Kandowalia, among several others for misleading officials.

On Monday night, Jaskirat Singh of Bal Khurd village said he was standing beside his scooter in Muradpura village when two persons in a car stopped and beckoned him. When he went near, one of the car occupants pointed a pistol at him and asked him to sit inside the car. After that, they took him to the Cantonment side via Sangatpura village. Lala managed to call his brother Shamsher Singh Shera and informed him about his location. Shera followed the location and reached the spot. The miscreants who had kidnapped Lala fled from the spot leaving their car behind. Jaskirat had alleged that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria keeps calling and threatens to kill him.

Two miscreants had kidnapped him at gunpoint near Muradpura village. He called up his brother Shamsher Singh Shera and hid the phone. His brother was able to overhear all the conversation. Lala gave hints of his location and Shera kept following them by keeping the phone on. When they reached Meeran Kot Chowk, he intercepted their car and asked them to leave his brother. The gangsters first pointed a pistol at him but later alighted from the car and fled.

Jasbir Singh, investigating officer, said that the probe carried out so far revealed that Jaskirat Singh Lala had gone by himself in the car. Later, he had a dispute with the other persons. He said the police lodged a false complaint. Following investigations, the police have booked Lala, Shamsher Singh Shera, Mandeep Singh and six unknown persons in this connection.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Punjab gangsters

