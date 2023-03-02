Kidnapping suspect surrenders in court, demands impartial probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

A youth, who was a suspect in a kidnapping and extortion case, on Wednesday surrendered before the court. Later, the suspect was handed over to the Sadar police and sent to four-day police custody for questioning in the case.

Mayank Mahajan (20) surrendered in the court with his counsel Naveen Mahajan and Shalu Mahajan. He would now be produced in the court on March 4.

Says his name being dragged unnecessarily A suspect in a kidnapping and extortion case, on Wednesday surrendered before the court. Later, the suspect was handed over to the Sadar police and sent to four-day police custody for questioning

Mayank Mahajan (20) surrendered in the court with his counsel Naveen Mahajan and Shalu Mahajan. He would now be produced in the court on March 4

Mayank told the court that his name was unnecessarily being dragged into the case, though he had no involvement in it. He along with his family demanded an impartial probe into the case

Shivam Sood, a grocery store owner, on February 2 was allegedly kidnapped from outside his house when he had just reached there. Sood had told the police as he came out of his car, a bike-borne youth hit his bike

Mayank told the court that his name was unnecessarily being dragged into the case, though he had no involvement in it. He along with his family demanded an impartial probe into the case.

Shivam Sood, a grocery store owner, on February 2 was allegedly kidnapped from outside his house when he had just reached there. Sood had told the police that he came out of his car, a bike-borne youth hit his bike.

As they indulged into arguments, a car stopped nearby him and three of the occupants bundled him into a car and fled away.

He told the police that the accused posed as accomplices of Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion while pointing pistols at him.

He said he got afraid and called his father asking him to hand over the amount to his friend.

He said the accused then called his accomplices who took the amount from his father.

He said the accused then let him off while threatening to eliminate his entire family in case he revealed the incident to anyone.

The police had arrested two persons — Jaskaran Khanna, alias Kaka of Hukum Singh Road, and Ajay Negi of Sharipura area — on February 20. However, their six accomplices — identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Laddi of Sharifpura, Kunal Mahajan alias Keshan alias Kan of Shivala Road, Mayank Mahajan and Sahil Duggal alias Lalli of Sharifpura locality and two are yet to be identified. The Sadar police station had registered a case under Sections 365, 384, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against the accused.

Counsel Naveen Mahajan said Mayank was a medical student.

He urged the court for holding an impartial probe into the case so that justice could prevail and an innocent person did not push into the world of crime.