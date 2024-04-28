Kids impress with their style

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, organised an event titled “Dress to impress” for students of Grades I to III on the campus on Saturday under the leadership of Academy Principal Jasbeer Kaur. The event was aimed at celebrating the individuality, self-expression and personal style of students and inculcate in them creativity and confidence. Different themes were allotted to each class. Students came dressed in beautiful attires based on their respective themes and also walked the runway, showcasing their outfits in front of their peers, teachers and judges. The vent proved to be a fun and memorable experience. OC

‘Wisdom Classes’ pupils clear JEE

Amritsar: Students of ‘Wisdom Classes’ made the institution proud by performing well in the JEE (MAIN) exam. Rakshit Sharma (98%), Isha Chopra (97.6%), Ansh Kharbanda (97.6%), Vikramjeet Singh (96.1%), Armandeep (96) and Sukhmandeep Singh (95.6) have cleared the exam. Institute Director Prof Uttamjieet Singh, Rishi Mehta and Ankit Gupta congratulated the students.

Earth Day observed at Excelsum High

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School and STEP by STEP Kindergarten jointly celebrated “Earth Day” and raised awareness among students about the pressing environmental and social issues such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and dwindling natural resources. Students performed a skit on the theme of ‘Preserve Trees’ during a special assembly. Some kids also recited poems and delivered speeches, inspiring the audience to take accountability for their actions and fulfil their duties towards the nature. Dr Rajan Sharma, an environment sustainability expert, conducted a workshop on electronic waste to educate and sensitise students about the importance of preserving the planet. Students as well as Director and Principal Gunita Grewal planted saplings.

187 GNDU students secure jobs

The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organised campus placement drives for MBA students of the university. A large number of MBA students of the University Business School and the University School of Financial Studies of 2024 batch have secured jobs before the completion of their course. Placement Director Dr Amit Chopra said national and multinational companies have recruited 187 of their MBA students for various profiles. The recruited students are from the university’s main campus at Amritsar as well as the regional campuses of Jalandhar and Gurdaspur. They are expected to join their jobs between June and July. These students will also get stipends of up to Rs 20,000 per month during the internship.

Art exhibition at Springdale

Students of the primary wing of Spring Dale Senior School showcased their creativity during the schools’ annual art exhibition, ‘Innovatus’. The exhibition was based on the theme ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.

An art exhibition held at Spring Dale School in Amritsar.

Students, along with teachers of the Creative Arts Department exhibited their works made entirely out of the recycled material obtained from the school stores at the school entrance and in the walkways. Cartoons, calligraphy, collage and pottery items prepared by students were also displayed. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said, “The school looks forward to events where students get an opportunity to hone their creative skills and contribute to the cause of sustainable development.”

Global Group gets autonomous status

The Global Group of Institutes has been conferred with the autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Vice-Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated the faculty members, other staff and students of the institution on the occasion. The V-C also acknowledged their efforts in making it possible for the institute to achieve this milestone. “Since its inception in 2008, the Global Group of Institutes has been steadily ascending the heights of glory,” he said. Campus Director Dr MS Saini also lauded the faculty members and all the stakeholders on the occasion.

