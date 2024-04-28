 Kids impress with their style : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

campus notes

Kids impress with their style

Kids impress with their style

Students in different attires at Universal Academy. Gurbaxpuri



Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, organised an event titled “Dress to impress” for students of Grades I to III on the campus on Saturday under the leadership of Academy Principal Jasbeer Kaur. The event was aimed at celebrating the individuality, self-expression and personal style of students and inculcate in them creativity and confidence. Different themes were allotted to each class. Students came dressed in beautiful attires based on their respective themes and also walked the runway, showcasing their outfits in front of their peers, teachers and judges. The vent proved to be a fun and memorable experience. OC

‘Wisdom Classes’ pupils clear JEE

Amritsar: Students of ‘Wisdom Classes’ made the institution proud by performing well in the JEE (MAIN) exam. Rakshit Sharma (98%), Isha Chopra (97.6%), Ansh Kharbanda (97.6%), Vikramjeet Singh (96.1%), Armandeep (96) and Sukhmandeep Singh (95.6) have cleared the exam. Institute Director Prof Uttamjieet Singh, Rishi Mehta and Ankit Gupta congratulated the students.

Earth Day observed at Excelsum High

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School and STEP by STEP Kindergarten jointly celebrated “Earth Day” and raised awareness among students about the pressing environmental and social issues such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and dwindling natural resources. Students performed a skit on the theme of ‘Preserve Trees’ during a special assembly. Some kids also recited poems and delivered speeches, inspiring the audience to take accountability for their actions and fulfil their duties towards the nature. Dr Rajan Sharma, an environment sustainability expert, conducted a workshop on electronic waste to educate and sensitise students about the importance of preserving the planet. Students as well as Director and Principal Gunita Grewal planted saplings.

187 GNDU students secure jobs

The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organised campus placement drives for MBA students of the university. A large number of MBA students of the University Business School and the University School of Financial Studies of 2024 batch have secured jobs before the completion of their course. Placement Director Dr Amit Chopra said national and multinational companies have recruited 187 of their MBA students for various profiles. The recruited students are from the university’s main campus at Amritsar as well as the regional campuses of Jalandhar and Gurdaspur. They are expected to join their jobs between June and July. These students will also get stipends of up to Rs 20,000 per month during the internship.

Art exhibition at Springdale

Students of the primary wing of Spring Dale Senior School showcased their creativity during the schools’ annual art exhibition, ‘Innovatus’. The exhibition was based on the theme ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.

An art exhibition held at Spring Dale School in Amritsar.

Students, along with teachers of the Creative Arts Department exhibited their works made entirely out of the recycled material obtained from the school stores at the school entrance and in the walkways. Cartoons, calligraphy, collage and pottery items prepared by students were also displayed. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said, “The school looks forward to events where students get an opportunity to hone their creative skills and contribute to the cause of sustainable development.”

Global Group gets autonomous status

The Global Group of Institutes has been conferred with the autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Vice-Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated the faculty members, other staff and students of the institution on the occasion. The V-C also acknowledged their efforts in making it possible for the institute to achieve this milestone. “Since its inception in 2008, the Global Group of Institutes has been steadily ascending the heights of glory,” he said. Campus Director Dr MS Saini also lauded the faculty members and all the stakeholders on the occasion.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

3
Trending

'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; Delhi Police lodge FIR

4
Trending

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

5
Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

6
Delhi

Supreme Court ‘shocked’ as Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes municipal solid waste every day

7
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

8
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

9
India

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur

10
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings face bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in archery World Cup

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal

Make Modi PM for 3rd term to rid nation of terrorism, Naxalism: Shah

Make Modi PM for 3rd term to rid nation of terrorism, Naxalism: Shah


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

Teen stalker shoots girl’s mother in Jahangirpuri of Delhi

AAP protests cancellation of mayoral poll, several detained

‘Sheesh Mahal’ signage put up near Delhi CM’s house

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys