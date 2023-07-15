Kin of Sudhir Suri’s murder suspect fear for his safety

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has written to the IG Jails to ensure the safety of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s murder suspect Sandeep Singh after his family feared for his life. The SGPC has also urged the IG to shift him to a separate barrack from notorious criminals and gangsters.

The SGPC had shot the letter on June 22, which was shared by senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha on his social media platform. Valtoha claimed that Sandeep had gone on a hunger strike over his demands.

The letter undersigned by SGPC secretary Partap Singh said Sandeep was lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail for the past seven months in connection with the Sudhir Suri murder case. It pointed out that the family members of Sandeep Singh suspect that he was being kept in the barracks of notorious criminals and gangsters under a deep-rooted conspiracy and they feared for his life.

Sandeep’s brother Hardeep Singh had also shot a letter to the Superintendent, Amritsar Central Jail, said those notorious criminals and gangsters lodged in the high-security zone with Sandeep Singh were disturbing him while doing his ‘nitnem’ and ‘prayer’. He alleged that Sandeep feared that he might be poisoned in the prison. He alleged Sandeep was even not allowed to visit the gurdwara in the jail.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the alleged harassment of Sandeep Singh. He said Sandeep Singh was allegedly neither being allowed to visit the gurdwara in the jail nor being given proper help. Jail authorities should ensure basic facilities in the jail. The SGPC had written a letter to the IG (Jails) on June 22, but nothing had happened so far.

