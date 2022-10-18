Kin, residents stage sit-in over police inaction in murder case

Tarn Taran, October 17
The kin of Sushma (45), a resident of Mohalla Guru Ka Khooh- who was killed under mysterious circumstances a month back, staged a dharna on the local Chaunk Bohri on Monday, demanding the arrest of all involved in the killing. Some public unions and local residents also took part in the protest.
Sushma’s body was discovered close to the canal in Dode. Former municipal councillors Satwant Singh Sandhu, Ram Singh, Sarabjit Singh Lali and Yadwinder Yadu, among others, also expressed their skepticism over the police investigation into the case.
The leaders alleged that the family members of the deceased, in their written complaint to the Sarai Amanat Khan police, had held three brothers responsible for the murder, but the police booked only one of the brothers, Jatinder Singh, in connection with the case. Even though Jatinder has been arrested by the police, the other two brothers are yet to be booked.
The leaders also alleged that some cops have been manipulating the facts in the case. DSP Jaspal Singh arrived on the scene to pacify the protesters.
