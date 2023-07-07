Kirtan Darbar to mark birth anniv of Guru Harkrishan on July 16

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) is going to organise a Kirtan Darbar on the birth anniversary of Guru Harkrishan on July 16 from 5 pm to 10:30 pm in the premises of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School on GT Road.

At a meeting held in this regard, Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the CKD is always making efforts to preserve heritage and pass on religious values to the next generation. He said that the grand Kirtan Darbar would feature an exhibition with a special theme that would reflect the life of Guru Harkrishan, Sikh history, faith and culture. He added that Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Sultan Singh, Additional Head Granthi Darbar Sahib, Giani Amarjit Singh, and others would participate in the Kirtan Darbar.