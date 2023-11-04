Kirti Kisan Union blames Congress for '84 anti-Sikh riots

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

Activists of Kirti Kisan Union protested against the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and other places after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 here today. The activists gathered at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar and held a protest march to Jallianwala Bagh. They alleged that even after 39 years, adequate punishment had not been given to the culprits.

Addressing the gathering, state vice-president of the union, Jatinder Singh Chhina said the atmosphere in Punjab was vitiated by presenting the Sikhs as terrorist and separatists to provoke the majority community. Blaming the Congress party for the carnage, he said the accused are still evading justice.

District president of the union Satnam Singh and state committee member and convener of the women’s wing Hardeep Kaur Kotla said political activists are not being released despite the completion of their sentences, which is their constitutional right. This is being done as part of a conspiracy, he alleged.

Sukhwinder Singh Kiampur, Gursharan Singh Ranewali, Numdar Dilbagh Singh Makowal, Balwinder Singh Panjgrain Nijran, Numdar Davinder Singh Gaggomahal, Zorawar Singh Ghukewali, Bakshish Singh Karyal, Subedar Jaginder Singh Ghukewali, Balbir Singh Sahansra, Kirpal Singh Tera, Mahinder Singh Chhajalwadi, Inderjit Singh Vichhoa, Baljinder Singh Khamdiyan and Jaswinder Singh Guru Ka Bagh also addressed the gathering.

