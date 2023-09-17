Kisan Mela held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar while addressing the farmers at the district level Kisan Mela organized by the Agriculture Department on Saturday at R K Resorts, Sheron, apprised them of the efforts made by the state government for the welfare of the farmers.

The minister said the government had provided canal water to the tail-end fields and was promoting to produce crops consuming less water. The purpose of the fair was to give inputs to farmers of the techniques of Rabi crops.

DC Sandeep Kumar who presided over the fair called upon the farmers not to burn stubble.

