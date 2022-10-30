Kisan Sabha criticises Guv for seeking PAU VC Gosal's removal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

The All-India Kisan Sabha has condemned the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his letter asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, stating that move is against the interests of the farmers.

State secretary Baldev Singh Nihalgarh said the university had found a hardworking VC in the form of Gosal and removing him from the position just for political reasons would not serve any purpose.

He added that the university was without a permanent vice chancellor for a long period and with Dr Gosal’s appointment, it was felt that he would steer the institute in the right direction. Lakhbir Singh Nizampura of Vegetable Growers Association said research institutions should be allowed to function without any political interference.