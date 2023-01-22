Kisan sabha holds meeting

Tarn Taran, January 21
Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha (JKS), condemned the implementation of World Trade Organization (WTO) dictated pro-multinational and pro-corporate sector agriculture policies in India. He was addressing a delegate session of the JKS organised in Gandiwind village in Tarn Tarn district on Saturday. He said the WTO dictated agriculture policies were the reason behind the farmers to put him in debt trap which led farmers toward suicides.
