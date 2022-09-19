KKU extends support to SKM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union (Punjab), a farmers’ union, today announced support to all programmes of the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha.

Hardev Singh Sandhu, state president of the union, said the union would submit memorandums regarding the demands of agrarian sector on September 26 and burn effigies of the Centre on October 3 for its failure to provide justice to victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sack Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

The association has also announced to take out a march towards Chandigarh on November 26 and present a memorandum to the Governor as a part of the anniversary of starting of farmers’ agitation on Delhi borders.