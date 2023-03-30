KMSC accuses govt of creating atmosphere of fear in state

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 29

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, in a district-level rally organised in Tarn Taran on Wednesday, paid tributes to farmer Angrej Singh Bakipur who was shot dead in the police firing 19 years ago at the Mananwala railway station. They also remembered those farmers who lost their lives while fighting for the cause of farmings. Besides the farmers, women, labourers and youth also participated in the rally in a big number.

The rally in a resolution passed condemned the state government for creating an atmosphere of fear in the state by terming Sikh youths as supporters of Amritpal Singh and arresting them. The committee demanded the for the release of the detained innocent Sikh youths without delay and to stop arresting innocent Sikh youths.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and Satnam Singh Manochahal, state and district presidents, respectively, of the KMSC were among others who addressed on the occasion. The leaders condemned the state government. The AAP government had failed to fulfil the promises made to people and the drug menace was still plaguing the state.

Besides, they demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the damaged wheat crop due to the recent unseasonal rain and high-velocity winds. They wanted release of the detained Sikh youths; action against wine and other factories that were polluting air, water and soil; a check on private schools exploiting students by way of exorbitant fees and books; and waiving of the whole debt of the farmers and labourers.

They also declared that they would send women activists to take part in the morcha being organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on April 6. The KMSC would hold a demonstration in front of the SSP office on April 3.