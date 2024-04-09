KMSC activists wave black flags at BJP leaders

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

The BJP leaders, who had come to Reshiana village on Monday to address a workers’ rally, had to face the wrath of farmers and workers who waved black flags at them. The protesters included both men and women.

The BJP had convened a rally at a marriage palace in the village in a clandestine fashion, but when leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, observed activities, they called a large number of supporters to the spot in a short time.

The protesters raised slogans against alleged anti-farmer policies of the Union Government. Fateh Singh Piddi, Harbhinder Singh Kang and other leaders of the KMSC, while addressing the gathering, alleged that the main aim of the BJP was to oust farmers and hand over the profession to the corporate sector.

The agitating farmers showed black flags to the BJP leaders when they came out of the marriage palace after the end of the election rally. The leaders condemned the Union Government for its tactics in tackling the farmers’ struggle with an iron hand as it did not hesitate to kill farmers, as was done in the case of Subhkaran Singh, a young farmer, at Shambhu border. Heavy police force was deployed on the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

