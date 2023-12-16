KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, under the leadership of Sarwan Singh Pandher and Gurbachan Singh Chaba, held a meeting at Chamyari village and called upon farmers to get ready for taking part in the Jandiala Guru Rally scheduled to held on January 2 with the support of 18 farmer organizations of North India united under the banner of Kisan Morcha (non-political).

Addressing the meeting, KMSC leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the way the BJP-led Central Government was engaged in taking control of the agricultural sector and other sectors, there was a need to hold an organised struggle to stop it and protect the farmers’ rights. He said in the coming days, the Kisan Morcha would fight for pending demands, including procurement of all crops, MSP guarantee law, crop prices to be given as per the Swaminathan Commission report, and cancellation of electricity bills 2020. “We will have to fight with the government on other important issues such as full debt waiver of farm labourers, justice in the Lakhimpur Khiri murder case, and cancellation of police cases during the Delhi agitation.

The leaders said no struggle could be won without the support of women, so the KMSC appealed to all women present in the meeting to propagate about the programmes related to the struggle coming on a large scale in villages.

On the occasion, Guru Ka Bagh zone president Angrez Singh Sansara, Ajnala zone president Sukhjinder Singh Harr, Gaggomahal president Prabhjot Singh Gujarpura, Gurdas Singh Vichhoa, Sartaj Singh Boharwala, Jarnail Singh, Baj Singh, Jagjit Singh Ghukewali, Darshan Singh Mallunangal, Ranjit Singh Gaggomahal, Gurdial Singh Shah, Gurdish Kaur Vichoa, Balbir Kaur Boharwala, Raj Kaur Boharwala, Karamjit Kaur Sansara and other leaders were present.