KMSC marks New Year with cleanliness drive at protest site in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, january 1

The farmers protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here conducted a cleanliness drive at the protest site to mark the first day of the new year on Sunday. The farm leaders rued that even through a new year has arrived, not much has changed for the masses.

Farm leaders flayed the Punjab Government for failing to take cognisance of the spread of the Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) among cattle in Gumtala area.

“The dairy farmers have still not recovered from the setback caused by the Lumpy Skin Disease as hundreds of cows had died,” said KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Pandher said cases of FMD have been reported from the district, but the state government or its department had not yet reached out to the affected dairy farms. He warned that if the authorities remained indifferent to the issue, the disease might spread to other areas. Many new groups of farmers also reached the site of the protest to step up the pressure.