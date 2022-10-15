KMSC opposes land acquisition, alleges no relief given to owner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) today opposed the move to acquire the three-acre land of a farmer in Bhaini Gill, without compensating him. Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary said, “Today, officials of the district administration and a heavy police force visited the fields of farmer Harvinder Singh Gill to take possession of his three-acre land. The government has acquired his land for the construction of the Katra-Amritsar-Delhi express highway but they have not paid him even a single penny as compensation.” The farmers, led by Mukhtar Singh of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), Majitha Zone, gheraoed the officials, forcing them to return. Sarwan added, “The government must pay a farmer before taking possession of their land, otherwise we will obstruct the construction of highway.”

The officials present on the spot assured the KMSC members of clearing pending dues of the farmers by tomorrow.