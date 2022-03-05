KMSC to hold protest today

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The local district unit of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, on Friday organised a meeting at Gurdwara Baba Kahn Singh, Piddi, and condemned the decision of the Union government to oust Punjab and Haryana from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) management. The organisation declared to hold protest in different parts of the district and burn effigies of the Union government. Satnam Singh Manochahal, KMSC district president, and other leaders said the Bhakra Dam, managed by the BBMB, has been erected in Punjab and according to set norms, the management is being controlled by officials of Punjab and Haryana. The leaders said the Union Government, in its recent notification, had decided to replace the BBMB management by officer-bearers of other states. The KMSC would hold protest on Saturday and burn effigies of the Union government. The leaders said the government had even failed to keep the promises made by them to the farmers at the end of their stir in Delhi. oc

Five booked for abducting teen

Tarn Taran: The police booked five members of a family of Gorkha village for abducting a teenage girl of the same village. The accused have been identified as Rajwinder Singh Mota, his mother Harjit Kaur, brother Rajinder Singh, sister Neelam Neelu and their relative Hardeep Singh. The mother in her complaint alleged that Rajwinder Singh Mota abducted her 15-year-old daughter on the night of February 22. She said the accused had abducted her on February 4 too and dropped her back after two days. The local Sadar police had registered a case under Sections 363, 366-A of the IPC against the accused. The accused were absconding, said the police. OC

1 arrested with drug tablets

Tarn Taran: Patti CIA staff arrested one person with 9,600 intoxicating tablets from Pringri village here on Thursday. ASI Charanjit Singh, who was heading the police team, said on the basis of suspicion a car (PB-05 AK-8578) was stopped and on checking the intoxicating tablets were recovered from it. A sum of Rs5,000 too was seized from the accused who had been identified as Satnam Singh of Pringri village. Harike police have registered a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.